Suddenly September

We're talking about temperatures, because it looks to be more than a week before we'll see rain again.

It's going to be a September preview for the next couple of days with lows in the low and mid 50s in the morning and highs in the upper 70s. There will be a few cold pockets mid week that dip into the 40s. These lows will be in the neighborhood of the records, mostly from 1950, but will probably fall a degree or two short. Regardless, that's a pretty good early season cool snap.

Summer heat will return with a vengeance later this week. Our growing list of 90 degree days will be added to by the end of the week and next weekend. Enjoy Mother Nature's air conditioning before you have to turn yours back on.