Summer Begins Below Normal

Summer begins (astronomically speaking) at 10:58 Wednesday morning. It won't feel much like it with mostly cloudy skies, a few afternoon showers and t-showers and highs in the mid 70s, about ten degrees below normal. Low pressure spins north Thursday, ramping up a chance for more widespread showers and storms with highs still in the 70s. We'll see more sunshine with a lower chance for a few lingering showers and storms to start the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will actually feel like summer with partly to mostly sunny skies, highs in the 80s and isolated pm showers and storms.

