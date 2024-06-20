Summer Begins, The Heat Wave Continues

We can officially call this a summer heat wave since summer begins Thursday! We're still hot and muggy with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. We'll peak in the mid to upper 90s this weekend (near record territory) but also see increasing cloud cover with a few showers and storms possible Sunday. Above normal warmth persists next week with a daily, but low chance for isolated showers and storms.
Posted at 3:46 AM, Jun 20, 2024
We can officially call this a summer heat wave since summer begins Thursday! We're still hot and muggy with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. We'll peak in the mid to upper 90s this weekend (near record territory) but also see increasing cloud cover with a few showers and storms possible Sunday. Above normal warmth persists next week with a daily, but low chance for isolated showers and storms.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.