Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Summer Begins, The Heat Wave Continues

90s Persist into the Weekend
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
slot2.jpg
Posted at 3:46 AM, Jun 20, 2024

We can officially call this a summer heat wave since summer begins Thursday! We're still hot and muggy with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. We'll peak in the mid to upper 90s this weekend (near record territory) but also see increasing cloud cover with a few showers and storms possible Sunday. Above normal warmth persists next week with a daily, but low chance for isolated showers and storms.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18