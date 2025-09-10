More summer days are ahead

Happy Wednesday! We are starting to see our highs reach the 80s as the Commonwealth returns to summer-like days for the rest of the workweek. This evening, our temperatures will fall to the upper 50s under a mostly clear sky. It will be a perfect night to sit on the patio and look up at the stars or go for a night walk. By Thursday, we will be right back in the middle to upper 80s. Rain chances will be minimal, but we cannot rule out a very isolated shower or storm. Sunshine continues through the rest of the workweek as we will reach near 90 for Kentucky gameday on Saturday.