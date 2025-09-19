Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Summer Ends on a Hot Streak

Cooler and Wetter Change Inbound Next Week
Summer is going out with one last blast of above normal heat! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs around 90° Friday and Saturday. We'll see increasing clouds with a few late day showers and storms Sunday and highs still topping out in the mid to upper 80s. A pattern shift leads to persistent active weather next week with a daily (and rising) chance for rounds of showers and storms. In addition to much-needed rainfall, highs will drop from the mid 80s Monday as fall officially begins, to the low 80s by midweek.

