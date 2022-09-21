Summer Ends with Some Midweek Heat

Summer's winding down with some September heat! Expect plenty of sunshine and highs soaring into the low 90s Wednesday thanks to a gusty southwest wind. Lexington's normal high... 79°. Fall officially begins Thursday evening (the Autumnal Equinox) and a cold front will see to it that we start feeling more like that season. Watch for a few showers and much cooler and less humid air Thursday with highs falling to the low to mid 70s. High pressure briefly ridges in early in the weekend and with a northerly wind Friday morning lows will drop into the 40s before temperatures moderate later in the weekend. Saturday should see a spectacular fall evening for another UK home game.