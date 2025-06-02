Summer Finally Makes An Appearance

Today began as one of the coldest June 2nds that we've recorded. The morning low was 46 making it the 2nd coldest temperature June 2nd morning. The day finished wonderfully in the upper 70s.

Starting Tuesday we'll enjoy more summerlike highs in the mid and upper 80s, and enough humidity to notice it. Highs in the 80s will be hanging around until the end of the week. We haven't been more than 3 degrees above normal since May 15.

Rain holds off until Thursday afternoon when cooler air will also arrive.