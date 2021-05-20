Summer Heat

We are making up for lost time. Normally by the 20th of May we would have had 8 80 degree days. Today was just our second, but there are plenty more on the way as we head toward the weekend. Highs in the mid and upper 80s will make it feel like July. It's also looking dry. After being absent from 2021, summertime weather has indeed arrived.
Posted at 3:27 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 15:27:56-04
