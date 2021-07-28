Summer Heat And Humidity

We are looking at what may be the hottest day of the summer tomorrow and will be accompanied by a lot of humidity. With highs heading into the low and mid 90s, the heat index will peak around 100 for many of us, a time to take care. Strong storms will end the heat tomorrow night. But, tonight looks terrific with a fair sky and very warm temperatures as we bottom out in the low 70s. Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny with those storm chances increasing late in the afternoon, but more likely tomorrow night.