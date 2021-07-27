Summer Heat Dominates

We are into full bore summer heat as high pressure settles in and sunshine dominates through midweek. Expect well above average highs edging into the low to even mid 90s the next few days and with humidity still elevated, heat indices will hit the mid to upper 90s pushing triple digits at times especially across southeastern counties. Slightly drier air in the Bluegrass and northern Kentucky will keep it a little less steamy. Showers and storms fire back up again Thursday night into Friday with highs back in the 80s this weekend.