Summer Heat Finally Arrives

Summer weather finally arrived Tuesday. It was our first 85 degree high for the year, which is the 16th latest and over 3 weeks late. We also enjoyed enough humidity that you noticed it and it really felt like a summer day.

Tomorrow is looking even hotter as we surge into the upper 80s and could flirt with 90 in places. We'll see a mostly sunny sky again, but it will be tempered some by both Canadian smoke as well as from the Saharan Dust layer. Overall, it will give kind of a milky appearance to the sky at times.

However, as the rain chances increase late this week, the highs decrease toward the 70s this weekend.