Summer Heat Finally Arrives

First 85 Degree Day Of The Year
Summer weather finally arrived Tuesday. It was our first 85 degree high for the year, which is the 16th latest and over 3 weeks late. We also enjoyed enough humidity that you noticed it and it really felt like a summer day.

Tomorrow is looking even hotter as we surge into the upper 80s and could flirt with 90 in places. We'll see a mostly sunny sky again, but it will be tempered some by both Canadian smoke as well as from the Saharan Dust layer. Overall, it will give kind of a milky appearance to the sky at times.

However, as the rain chances increase late this week, the highs decrease toward the 70s this weekend.

