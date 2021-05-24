"Summer" Heat Peaks

Well above average heat peaks over the next couple of days and once again , we're primed for significant change later this week. Expect partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s Monday, pushing 90° Tuesday. That dominant ridge that's kept it so warm, dry and quiet will break down midweek and active weather will take over. We could use some rain! Rounds of showers and storms will fire up Wednesday through Friday and we'll cool down with highs falling back into the 70s.