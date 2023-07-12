Summer Heat Peaks Midweek

Heat peaks midweek with highs in the upper 80s around 90° and mostly sunny skies. Take full advantage of our last quiet day, showers and storms will fire up Thursday especially later in the day. Strong to severe storms will be possible, watch for damaging wind and heavy rain. This unsettled pattern persists into the weekend as a front hangs up across the Ohio Valley. We could see a break Friday before another round develops Friday night into Saturday. Highs will stay in the 80s through the weekend and the mugginess will spike, we're in for some steamy afternoons.

