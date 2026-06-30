Summer Heat Wave Clamps Down

Our first heat wave of the year is in full swing with highs in the low to mid 90s and the heat index topping out from around 100° to as high as 105° to 110° through the middle of the week. This is the hottest we've been since last August. An excessive heat warning is in effect Tuesday through Thursday. Limit outdoor activity during the peak heat of the day and check on friends and family if they don't have air conditioning. The heat hangs with us into your Independence Day weekend but back off slightly with an increasing chance for scattered showers and storms.