Summer Is Getting Started Early

Wednesday is the last day of 'meteorological spring', but summer heat is already here. We'll see highs in the mid 80s through Thursday with the potential for 90s looming into the weekend. The saving grace with most early June heat is that humidity usually doesn't get out of hand, and that should be the case this weekend as well.

This will reverse what has been a coolish May. After the remarkable warmth, relative to normals, that we saw early in the year, we've seen the pendulum swing back closer to normal, and it looks like May may finish just a tad below normal, even with the coming heat.

Rain will also be pretty sparse for us for the next week or more. There are no big fronts or weather systems coming our way in the foreseeable future, so the summertime 'popcorn' storms are about the best we can hope for. Wednesday and Thursday are the best chances for seeing some of those at your house.