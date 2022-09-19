Summer Is Going Out As It Should

Summer is going to end like summer should, hot and humid for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs around 90 both days with a heat index that could push into the mid 90s. Both days will also be mostly sunny overall.

In this humid air mass, fog becomes a bigger potential on clear nights. We could see some thick fog around parts of the area tomorrow morning reducing visibilities to a few hundred yards. You may want to plan your early morning commute accordingly allowing some extra time.

Fall officially begins Thursday, and ironically the weather also turns to fall right on cue. We'll be seeing 20 degree drop in the highs by the end of the week and it'll stay cool to downright chilly all the way through the weekend.

The transition will also happen relatively quietly. A few showers will be possible with the big time cold front Thursday, but nothing really significant is expected. Another cold front arrives Sunday with a better coverage of showers and thunderstorms.