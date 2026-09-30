Summer-like warmth midweek before widespread rain brings a fall cooldown

We have once again seen some really great weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky this Wednesday afternoon. Lots of sunshine has helped temperatures climb well into the 80s for most of us, although we are noticing a few more clouds compared to the past several days.

We'll continue to enjoy quiet weather through the rest of Wednesday evening and overnight. Skies will become mostly clear, with temperatures only dropping into the mid and upper 60s by Thursday morning.

Near 90 degrees Thursday

Thursday will bring us another day with plenty of sunshine, but we'll turn up the heat even more.

Afternoon highs are expected to reach the upper 80s across much of the area, with a few locations potentially reaching the low 90s. That's well above average for the beginning of October.

Winds out of the southwest will continue bringing warmer air and more moisture into the region ahead of our next cold front.

Widespread rain arrives Thursday night

Changes arrive late Thursday as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

Widespread showers are expected to develop late Thursday night into early Friday morning and continue through much of Friday. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible at times, but the overall severe weather threat looks low due to limited instability.

Rainfall totals of around a half-inch to 1.5-2 inches will be possible, with some of the higher totals favored across South-Central Kentucky.

Big temperature drop Friday

The cold front will also bring a noticeable drop in temperatures Friday.

Highs will fall into the 70s across much of the area, although Southern Kentucky could still reach the low to mid 80s depending on exactly how quickly the front moves through.

Rain will gradually wind down behind the front, although exactly when that happens will determine how much of the weekend stays dry.

Cooler weather takes over this weekend

The latest trends are looking more promising for a drier weekend, but a few showers could still linger into Saturday, especially if the cold front is slower to move out.

Otherwise, expect a much more fall-like weekend with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. Overnight temperatures will also become noticeably cooler, falling into the mid 50s Saturday morning and potentially the upper 40s by Sunday morning.

High pressure will then build back into the region, bringing us drier weather for the beginning of next week while highs remain comfortably in the 70s.