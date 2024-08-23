Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Summer Makes a Weekend Comeback

Much Warmer but Still Mostly Sunny and Dry
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot2.jpg
slot1.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Get ready for a warmer weekend with continued sunshine and highs climbing from the upper 80s Friday into the low 90s Saturday and Sunday. The heat will peak in the low to mid 90s (muggier too) early next week before a meager chance for a few showers and storms develops midweek.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18