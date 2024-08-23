Get ready for a warmer weekend with continued sunshine and highs climbing from the upper 80s Friday into the low 90s Saturday and Sunday. The heat will peak in the low to mid 90s (muggier too) early next week before a meager chance for a few showers and storms develops midweek.
Summer Makes a Weekend Comeback
Much Warmer but Still Mostly Sunny and Dry
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.