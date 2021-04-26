Summer Preview Early this Week

We're in for two spectacular, well above average days followed by midweek trouble. A warm front lifting north and a strong south/southwest flow will send highs well into the 70s Monday and topping out around 80° Tuesday. That's our average high in early June! Showers and storms start to fire Wednesday but the main round hits Thursday. The timing couldn't be better. This should set us up for a quieter Derby weekend.
Posted at 4:11 AM, Apr 26, 2021
