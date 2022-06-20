Summer Starts!

Summer officially begins Tuesday (Like we haven't felt the extreme summer heat already) with the Summer Solstice. The exact moment the Sun is directly over the Tropic of Cancer is at 5:14 am and it will lead to our longest daylight hours for the year. For us, it's 14 hours, 48 minutes and 28 seconds. It'll be 1 second longer than what we have today and we'll lose 2 seconds on Wednesday. The Sun will be at its highest point in the sky and rise/set at its most northern points. You can also see the sunrise/set times compared to its winter counterpart (and also get a look at what the times would be if daylight saving time were year round!)

LEX 18

Some Bill's Weather 101 things you can do tomorrow is take note or take a picture of the sunrise/set and compare that to a similar one at the Autumnal Equinox in September and the Winter Solstice in December. The Sun will be at its highest point in the sky and rise/set at its most northern points. You can also pick a landmark and around 1:00 (since we're on daylight time) take note of where the Sun is in the sky since it's at its highest point and again compare it to the same landmark around midday in September and December.

LEX 18

It's going to be summery tomorrow with highs in the 90s, but NOT humid! In fact, the humidity was so low today the heat index was actually lower than the temperature. Tomorrow it will be more of the same. However, on Wednesday a brief bout of The Muggies will return along with a 'cold' front. That'll bring some thunderstorms along with it, but also bring back the more comfortable air we've enjoyed today. The Muggy Meter shows the return of that more comfortable air later this week

LEX 18