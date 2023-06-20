Summer Starts Wednesday

Wednesday is going to be a rather cloudy day for us with off and on thundershowers in the area, but overall a lesser coverage and intensity than what we saw today.

The clouds will also keep temperatures down for what is the first day of summer, only in the mid 70s, which is about 10 degrees below normal.

The Summer Solstice will occur at 10:58 in the morning when the Earth's northern axis is tilted toward the Sun. It signals the longest daylight hours of the year at just a shade under 15 hours for us. Also take note of the sunrise/set positions (if you can see them) as they will be at their northernmost extent.

As we head toward the weekend, the forecast improves overall. Rain is likely again Thursday, but decreasing rain chances Friday and into your weekend.