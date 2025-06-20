Summer Starts with a Sunny, Warm and Dry Weekend

Our relentlessly active, stormy and at times, soggy pattern finally ends Friday- just in time for the summer solstice! We're kicking off summer with a warm, sunny and dry weekend with near normal highs in the mid 80s Friday. A broad upper ridge will drift in over the weekend and clamp down early next week, leading to our first heat wave of the year. Highs will soar from the upper 80s Saturday to around 90° Sunday and level off in the low to mid 90s much of next week. The heat index will push and possibly exceed triple digits at times. Stay hydrated, don't overdo it working outside and find ways to stay cool!