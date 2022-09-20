Summer Still Has Some Gas in the Tank

Get ready for more above normal heat with plenty of sunshine and highs soaring into the mid to upper 80s Tuesday and peaking in the low 90s Wednesday. Almost as if on cue, a cold front will track southeast Thursday, sparking a few showers but also tanking the temperature. From the last day of summer Wednesday to Thursday's Autumnal Equinox, we'll drop 15° to near 20°. A gusty, cooler, less humid and refreshing Fall start!