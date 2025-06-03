Watch Now
Summer Warmth Climbs through Midweek

Showers and Storms Inbound Thursday, into the Weekend
We'll continue to warm up Tuesday with more sunshine and highs soaring into the mid 80s with mid to upper 80s likely midweek, our warmest of the year so far. Soak up the sun and the summery weather, we have unsettled weather heading our way later this week. Scattered showers and storms will develop late Thursday as a front approaches the Ohio River. We'll need to watch for rounds of showers, strong storms and heavy rain on and off Friday into Saturday with 1" to 3" of rain and localized flooding possible.

