Summer Warmth Ends With Rain

Our first burst of summer heat is on the way out as we head toward the latter part of the week. As the rain chances rise Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the highs will be falling back to the 70s this weekend. It's not looking like a huge cool down, but back to being just below normal and more like May this weekend.

Until then, we'll see a high in the low 80s again on Thursday with plenty of humidity around. We'll be dodging those hit and miss storms Thursday afternoon.

There will be strong storm chances along with some heavy rain, especially on Friday, so Stay Weather Aware as we finish the week.