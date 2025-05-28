Summer Warmth Is Coming...Eventually

We're coming up on the final days of May which will be finishing on a pretty cool note. Tomorrow will see a partly sunny sky, but with some extra sun, we may push 80 in places as we flirt with normal. It'll be the warmest day of the week, and the warmest day for the rest of this cool month of May.

We'll see a cold front arriving Friday with more clouds and rain, along with some thunder. The showers end Saturday as we stay cool to finish May. June will begin in about the same ballpark Sunday before the summertime warmth takes over next week.