Our first real taste of summer warmth peaks midweek with highs well above normal, in the mid to upper 80s with mostly to partly sunny skies. Enjoy it while you can, active weather is on the rise to wrap up the work week and will linger into the weekend. Highs stay in the 80s Thursday but watch for scattered showers and t-showers later in the day. Our most active day will be Friday, with showers and storms likely as a front briefly stalls across the Commonwealth. Watch for strong storms and heavy rain. Scattered showers and storms linger Saturday with just a few hanging on Sunday with highs in the 70s.