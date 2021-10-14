"Summer" Warmth Peaks Thursday

If you like it feeling summery you have one last day to soak up the warmth! We'll end up partly sunny and balmy Thursday with well above average highs in the low 80s thanks to a south/southwest wind.

Our rain chance ramps up Friday, gradually on the rise through the day. Highs will still hit around 80° early in the afternoon but widespread showers, isolated t-showers and considerable cloud cover will overspread the Commonwealth late Friday and overnight.

Beyond a few lingering Saturday morning showers expect a significant weekend cooldown with fall poised to make a dramatic weekend entrance. Highs will crash to around 60° Saturday and in the low to mid 60s Sunday with lows way down in the 40s.