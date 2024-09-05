Summer Warmth Wraps up the Shortened Work Week

Highs peak in the upper 80s Thursday and Friday before a weekend changeup as a cold front sweeps through. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies Thursday and Friday with scattered showers and a few t-showers Friday night along the front. A few lingering Saturday morning showers will quickly clear out and we'll see sunshine with much cooler and less muggy air filtering in. Saturday and Sunday's highs will stay below normal, in the mid 70s with lows in the upper 40s. A taste of fall for the first full September weekend.