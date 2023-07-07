Summery Friday

We'll start the weekend off tranquil and wrap it up with active weather. Expect a partly to mostly sunny Friday with highs right around normal, in the upper 80s. It'll be a great day to hit the pool, mow the grass or just get outside and enjoy some typical summer weather. A warm front lifts north Saturday with a cold front following overnight into Sunday morning. This will spark scattered showers and t-showers, mainly Saturday afternoon and evening. A few strong storms and heavy rain will be possible but the primary severe threat this weekend will stay out west. Lingering showers and clouds will keep it a little gloomy Sunday. Highs will fall from the mid 80s Saturday to around 80° Sunday.

