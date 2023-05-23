Summery Heat About To Go Away

We've got one more hottish day before another batch of seasonably cool areas arrive for the rest of the week and the holiday weekend. Highs Wednesday will jump back into the low 80s with a pretty tolerable level of humidity making for a pretty comfortable afternoon.

After that, it'll be below normal with highs in the 70s going into and through the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Summertime heat begins to sneak back.

Overall rain chances look to be small as we go through the next eight days. Many of us won't see a drop of rain, but some folks, especially in the south and southeast, could pick up a few showers over the weekend, and thus the 20% rain chance.

Rain will be scarce with many of us getting 1/10 of an inch or less. Drought concerns may be more prominent as we hit 'summer'.

Meteorological Summer begins June 1st and as we head toward the first week of June and the lack of rainfall, concerns for a 'flash drought' scenario may be growing.