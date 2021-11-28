Watch
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Sunday Looks Good

Lots of Big Blue Sky This Afternoon
items.[0].image.alt
Max Track
sunday.jpg
Posted at 7:53 AM, Nov 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-28 07:53:27-05

We're wrapping up the final weekend of November today, and doing so on a pretty good note. We'll enjoy a partly to eventually mostly sunny sky. A little shot of cooler air is arriving along with it as highs today will top out in the upper 40s, just a bit below normal. It's going to be a cool start to your week, but it'll warm up nicely as the week goes on.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Turn your inbox into a BBN box!

Big Blue Nation Members Only!