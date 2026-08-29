Sunday looks to be even warmer

So far our weekend has been a great one with sunny skies earlier, then a few clouds building through the afternoon. This same weather pattern will continue into our Sunday as well. The second part of the weekend looks to be just a quiet and dry, but we'll be seeing slightly higher heat. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the upper 80s to right around 90 degrees. Humidity levels will actually keep tolerable for a couple more days before those begin to shoot upward bringing back the tropical feel. The new work week will start and August will end on a hot note with temperatures reaching the low 90s on Monday. By Tuesday, we jump into the mid 90s and start to feel like the triple digits. The entire work week will be hot and mostly dry. Any decent shot at rain really doesn't arrive until Friday and next weekend.