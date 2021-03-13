Sunday Won't Be As Nice

As we're setting our clocks ahead an hour tonight for Daylight Savings, the weather can't decide to spring forward with warmth or fall back to February chill. It's going to be a wild week with temperatures with plenty of opportunities for rain as well. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows eventually heading down to the mid 30s. By the way, sunrise will be at 7:50 because of the time change. Your Sunday will see a thickening cloud cover and some light cold rain showers developing. They'll be scattered, but overall a less pleasant day than today.