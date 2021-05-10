Sunnier and Drier this Week

We'll dry out and see sunshine return this week after that wet end to your Mother's Day weekend. But we're still running cool, highs will end up well below average for yet another week. We're working our way into mid May but it's still feeling like early April! Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies Monday with highs around 60°. A big, cool Canadian high will take over, we could even see patchy frost Wednesday and Thursday morning with lows in the upper 30s for some. All that changes this weekend as a significant pattern change spikes highs back into the 70s (around average) but also ramps up our chance for showers and storms.