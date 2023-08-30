Sunnier and Warmer Days Inbound

We've hit the middle of the week and we're finally shaking the persistent cloud cover and the occasional showers that have been hanging over southeastern counties. Watch for dense fog southeast Wednesday morning with a most sunny and below normal but pleasant afternoon, highs will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Hurricane Idalia will track northeast across the coastal Carolinas Thursday after making landfall along Florida's Big Bend region Wednesday morning and stay well to our southeast. We're in for another heat wave just as we get into your Labor Day weekend. It will stay mostly sunny and dry with highs climbing from the upper 80s Friday into the low to mid 90s (or higher) through the middle of next week.

