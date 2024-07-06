High pressure takes over and the rest of the weekend looks great with lower humidity and highs in the 80s. We'll end up mostly sunny and in the mid 80s Saturday and little warmer, upper 80s and partly sunny Sunday. Enjoy it while you can. Next week is trending muggy and unsettled with a daily chance for showers and storms and consistent highs ranging from the mid to upper 80s around 90°.
Mostly Sunny and A Little Less Humid Saturday
High Pressure Keeps it Quiet the Rest of the Weekend
Posted at 4:53 AM, Jul 06, 2024
