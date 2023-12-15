Sunny and Above Normal Friday

High pressure holds on Friday giving us another above normal and mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 50s to start the weekend. We'll stay in the mid to upper 50s Saturday with increasing clouds and eventually see showers developing Sunday. An approaching front and a potent low running up the east coast will keep it unsettled through Monday. With morning lows in the 30s we could see rain mixed with snow showers Monday morning.
Posted at 3:38 AM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 03:38:06-05
High pressure holds on Friday giving us another above normal and mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 50s to start the weekend. We'll stay in the mid to upper 50s Saturday with increasing clouds and eventually see showers developing Sunday. An approaching front and a potent low running up the east coast will keep it unsettled through Monday. With morning lows in the 30s we could see rain mixed with snow showers Monday morning.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.