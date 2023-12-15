Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Sunny and Above Normal Friday

Rain Chance Rising Sunday
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
slot2.jpg
Posted at 3:38 AM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 03:38:06-05

High pressure holds on Friday giving us another above normal and mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 50s to start the weekend. We'll stay in the mid to upper 50s Saturday with increasing clouds and eventually see showers developing Sunday. An approaching front and a potent low running up the east coast will keep it unsettled through Monday. With morning lows in the 30s we could see rain mixed with snow showers Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18