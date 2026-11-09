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Sunny and Above Normal through Veterans Day

Much Colder Air Inbound this Weekend
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Enjoy the next few days; we have a substantial cold shot on the move later this week. Sunshine and above normal highs in the mid to upper 60s will hold Monday through Veterans Day. Multiple cold fronts track through Thursday into Friday, sparking scattered rain showers Thursday and tanking the temperature into the weekend. We could see flurries as the system departs Thursday night into Friday morning. The coldest air of the season settles in this weekend with highs in the 40s and lows in the upper 20s which would result in our first hard freeze.

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