Sunny and Around Normal Monday

High pressure takes over early in the work week, and we'll shake that late weekend chill with some sunshine and a southwest wind. Expect sunny skies Monday with near normal highs in the low to mid 40s. Tuesday looks good too, mostly to partly sunny and gusty with highs jumping to the low to mid 50s. Clouds increase midweek and Wednesday will bring another round of rain showers. Colder air follows with scattered snow showers Wednesday night. Moisture will be limited but minor to light accumulation will be possible into early Thursday morning.