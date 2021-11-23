Sunny and Chilly Tuesday

After the coldest morning of the season so far, we'll make it into the low to mid 40s Tuesday. That's still well below normal but with high pressure overhead we'll see plenty of sunshine. A gusty S/SW wind cranks up midweek and we'll surge into the mid 50s with increasing clouds. This will set the stage for a wet Thanksgiving as a cold front cuts across the Commonwealth pushing a round of rain our way. Current timing brings showers in late Thursday morning into the afternoon. We'll see sufficient cold air on the back edge of the departing moisture for a brief change to mixed, wintry precipitation Thursday evening, mainly at higher elevations of our southeastern mountain counties. Another shot of colder air will follow this weekend.