Sunny and Cold Friday

We're starting off the weekend sunny but still cold with highs around freezing. As high pressure slides east the wind will shift over to the southwest prompting a steady weekend warm up. Saturday will still be sunny, but highs will climb to the mid 40s. If you're heading downtown for the Lexington Christmas parade, we'll be in the 30s when it starts, so dress warmly. We'll reach the low to mid 50s (above normal) Sunday with partly sunny skies and isolated late day showers possible. Cold rain is likely early next week with highs staying in the 50s Monday and Tuesday.