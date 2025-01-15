Watch Now
Sunny and Cold Midweek

Brief Thaw Early in the Weekend
After a frigid morning we're in for a cold afternoon with plenty of sunshine but highs struggling to hit the low to mid 20s, about 15 to 20 degrees below normal. Highs rise to the mid 30s Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and flurries on and off through the day. A brief, early weekend thaw is still in the works, Friday and Saturday will warm into the low to mid 40s. This will help eliminate some of the remaining snow and ice still stuck to secondary and back roads. The mild spell is short lived, Saturday's rain showers will change over to scattered snow showers with falling temperatures Sunday as the leading edge of yet another round of Arctic air seeps in.

