Sunny and Cold to Start the Weekend

High pressure is in control to start the post-Thanksgiving weekend and even though we'll see plenty of sunshine, it will stay unseasonably cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s Black Friday. A developing system will ramp up cloud cover overnight with lows in the 20s. Saturday will see a warm front lifting north. Precipitation will slowly spread in from out west and with highs in the low to mid 40, we could see a brief rain/snow mix before changing over to cold rain showers overnight into Sunday. If you have friends or family traveling north into Indiana or Ohio late in the weekend tell them to watch for accumulating snow and slick roads.