Sunny and Cool Monday

Our spring chill lingers early in the week, but we have another warmup on the way. Expect near normal highs in the low to mid 60s Monday, with plenty of sunshine and strong southwest wind. A dry cold front passes through this evening, shifting the wind over to the northwest. Another shot of cooler air follows with lows in the mid 30s and a couple of frosty mornings Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will climb into the 70s later this week as high pressure slides east. We're also in for a dry run of days with our next chance for rain held off until this weekend at the earliest.