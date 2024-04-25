Sunny and Cool Thursday

Thursday will be sunny and cool with highs in the 60s but we've got a significant warm up in the works! A warm front will bubble up Friday, sparking scattered showers and a few t-showers late in the day that will linger overnight. The bigger impact, highs surging into the 70s Friday and Saturday and maxing out in the low 80s Sunday. More scattered showers and storms are expected Monday into Tuesday but the unseasonable warmth will stay put much of next week leading into your Derby weekend.

