Sunny and Cool to Start the Weekend

When you consider the weather that's on the way over the next week, we're hitting the best-case scenario. This weekend starts off sunny and cool with highs around 60° Friday. Saturday will see increasing clouds as a slow-moving system approaches from out west. We'll see isolated showers during the day with a few possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. If you're heading to Kroger Field for the UK/Tennessee game expect football weather with mostly cloudy skies and 50s during the game. A run of dreary days is in store next week with rounds of showers starting Sunday night and winding down Wednesday. Another well below normal wave of chilly air follows as we dry out for Halloween.