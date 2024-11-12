Watch Now
Mostly Sunny and Cooler Tuesday

Another Round of Rain Wednesday Night, Thursday
The combination of a passing cold front and a northeast wind will cool it down Tuesday. We'll see mostly sunny skies with near normal highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday will end up mostly to partly sunny with highs warming into the mid 60s. Moisture streaming in from down south will ramp up the rain again, widespread showers are likely Wednesday night into Thursday. This will be another good soaking rain with amounts ranging from 0.5" to 1.5". Isolated rumbles of thunder will be possible.

