Sunny and Dry Monday

High pressure dominates at the beginning of the week and we're in for sunny and dry days with a gradual warming trend through Thursday. Highs will start out in the mid to upper 50s Monday, jump to the mid to upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday and max out in the 70s Thursday. A cold front will usher in a round of showers and storms to start the weekend with a cool down following for your St. Patrick's Day weekend.
Posted at 3:20 AM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 03:20:47-04
