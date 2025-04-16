Sunny and Less Cool Midweek

Sunshine returns Wednesday but highs are still on the cool side, in the upper 50s to low 60s. High pressure slides east and a warm front approaches Thursday. Western Kentucky will see a few showers and t-showers, we'll likely end up with a slight increase in cloud cover and with a southeast wind shift, near normal highs in the upper 60s. A warm surge cranks up Friday with highs soaring back into the upper 70s to start the weekend. A cold front will slow and briefly stall north of the Ohio River Saturday, sparking a few showers and storms. The cold front that follows will push more widespread coverage our way Easter Sunday with the chance for strong storms and heavy rain Sunday night.
